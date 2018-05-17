Regional victories for tennis teams

There were good wins for both Boston Tennis Club’s Men’s and the Ladies’ teams on Sunday.

Competing in the Team Tennis East Midlands Regional Division, the Ladies hosted Ashby Castle.

The team of Vicki Beardsley, Lucy Hull, Emma Mastin, Emily Hawkesworth and Danielle Frankish were on top form against the opposition, winning the match 12-0.

The Men were away at Leicestershire Tennis Club, regular rivals in this event.

Boston won 8-4, the scores locked at 2-2 after the singles round, but the away side succeeded in the doubles.

There was a very good three-set result in the doubles for Marcus Witt and Matthew Gedney to seal the result.

Will Mason and Edward Fowler won their doubles comfortably.

Other results in the Team Tennis competition include a 5-1 win for the 18 and under boys at home to David Lloyd, Burton Waters.

The team was Lucas East, William Cutforth, George Wookey and Robert Hayes.

The 16 and under girls also played Burton Waters at home, Alice Gamman, Isabel Wookey, Paris Wright and Lois Boothby winning 6-0.

The 16 and under boys’ A team – William Cheer, William Cutforth, Max Jones and Hayden Bingham – beat Grantham 6-0 whilst the 14 and under boys’ B team – Max Jones, Thomas Mecklenburgh, Thomas Piggins and Ben Robson - were beaten by Deeping in a shoot-out, losing 6-7.

It was not the day that the 9 and under A team were hoping for when the team played Grantham away.

Grantham were successful in all of the four three-set rubbers, giving the opposition an 8-2 win over Ben Rudkin, Billy Smith, Matilda Clark and Finley Houghton.

The 9 and under B team – Antoni Chmielik, Emily Pye, Matilda Buck and Olivia Winter - drew 5-5 with Grantham 3.