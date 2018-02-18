Remembersing the halcyon days of Boston Barracudas speedway at New Hammond Beck Road

Boston’s former speedway club is featured in the latest edition of the Defunct Speedway Tracks magazine series.

In an homage to the New Hammond Beck Road circuit and the Boston Barracudas, the magazine traces its origins back to the first meeting staged there in August 1970 to the final year of activity in 1987.

In the 32-page A3-sized magazine, journalist Howard Jones recalls his memories of the circuit.

He said: “For me, Boston speedway means simply New Hammond Beck Road.

“It’s a track I only ever visited once and that was in 1976 and, believe it or not, it was my third meeting of the day.

“It was King’s Lynn versus Belle Vue at Saddlebow Row in the morning, Peterborough versus Boston in the afternoon and then Boston versus Peterborough in the return at NHBR later that evening.

“It was a remarkable day and one which I have never repeated.”

On the opening night of the circuit on August 16, 1970 more than 6,000 speedway fans brought the town to a standstill as Boston hosted Peterborough Panthers at the New Hammond Beck Road stadium in the Inter Counties Challenge Cup, with Boston winning by 20 points on the night against their neighbours.

The publication charts the highs and lows of Boston Barracudas during those 17 years at the New Hammond Beck circuit, with old photos of the team and the circuit. It looks at the team’s results and performances and at many of the riders who graced the track, listing the race leading averages each season and the league tables, as well as some of the key highlights, such as the 10-match winning run of 1975 in the National League.

Boston enjoyed an unbeaten home run of 54 meetings in the league from losing to Ipswich on September 26 1971 to losing to Workington on April 27 1975.

The pocket size magazine, which specialises in the history of now defunct speedway tracks, is published by Speed-Away Promotions. Copies of the magazine are available from their offices at 10 The Rowans, Greenhalgh, Preston PR4 3EU at a cost of £11, which includes post and packing - cheques or POs only.

