Return for Reader

Conditions were once again good for the fifth Tommy Clay Development Track & Field Series round at the Princess Royal Sports Arena.

In the under 20 women’s section, Sophie Reader, representing host club Boston and District AC, continued on the road to recovery after surgery, recording 5.20m in the shot.

At under 17 girls’ level, Clara Dunbavin opened her account with a 6.07m putt, a clearance of 3.97m in long jump and recorded 15.0secs for the 100m.

Under 15 Joe Brabbam clocked 48.1 secs in the 300m, with Lottie Hemmings (Nene Valley Harriers) and Matthew Spendlove (Louth AC,) taking the spoils in the other events.

In the under 13 girls’ section Megan Reid won both the 100m and 150m races in 16.9 secs and 25.6 secs, also finishing first in long jump (3.35m).

Skegness Grammar School representative Rhianne Wilson was runner-up in both sprints and she also cleared 3.07m in long jump.

Over 600m Alex Frick clocked 2 mins 23.4secs, also achieving a putt of 5.69m in shot and a clearance of 2.94m in long jump.

Georgia Ward recorded 5.42m in shot and 2.48m in long jump.

At under 11 level, Hayden Quantrill won the long jump with a leap of 3.17m and finished second in both 80m (14.0 secs) and ball throw (28.27m).

Jack Clark-Atkins won the ball throw (33.57m), finished second in long lump (3.07m) and third in the 80m (14.2 secs).

On his first outing for the Gold Tops, Bradley Witton was second over 150m (27.1 secs), third in long jump (2.67m) and recorded 14.4secs for fourth in the 100m.

Lloyd Thorn claimed second place in the 600m (2 mins 30.8 secs), third in 150m (31.7 secs) and fourth in long jump (2.23m) and Nathan Foulsham threw the cricket ball 12.11m.

In the under 11 girls’ events, Eleanor Lyddiatt won another 80m sprint (12.4 secs) and also claimed second place in both ball throw (21.23m) and long jump (3.33m).

Jessica Frick edged closer to a sub-two minute 600m, winning in 2 mins 03.6 secs and also finishing first in both long jump (3.49m) and ball throw (25.16m).

Millie Walker won the 150m (25.5 secs) and finished in third place in the ball throw (16.74m) and claimed fourth position in long jump (3.03m).

Ronnie Grey was second in the 80m (13.8 secs), third in long jump (3.06m) and sixth in the ball throw (12.90m).

Kiri Hodgson was third in the 80m sprint (14.8 secs) and recorded 13.46m in the ball throw and 2.49m in long jump.

Issy Reid clocked 15.1secs for 80m, achieved a distance of 15.45m in the ball throw and 2.65m in long jump.

In the under nine boys’ section, Devan Quantrill and Nathan Foulsham achieved the highest BADAC finishing positions. Devan was second in long jump (2.27m) and third in the 150m (30.4 secs) and fourth over 80m (16.0 secs).

Nathan was runner-up in the ball throw (12.11m) and third in both 80m (15.3 secs) and long jump (2.17m).

Noah Donnelly-Coles recorded 16.3 secs in the 80m, 31.0 secs in the 150m and 2.02m in long jump.

A trio of BADAC under nine girls took advantage of the conducive conditions for competitive athletics and produced promising performances.

Lea Frick recorded 15.0 secs in the 80m, 21.33m in the ball throw and 31.3 secs in the 150m.

Frankie Walker clocked 30.7 secs in the 150m, 15.8 secs in the 80m and recorded 2.16m in long jump.

Mia Clark-Atkins achieved 38.9 secs in the 150m, 8.74m in the ball throw and 2.06m in long jump.