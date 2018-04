The first round of Boston Wheelers’ Go-Ride racing series for youngsters begins on April 26.

It is a series of seven races open to any under 16 on any bike and round one will be held at Tattershall Kart Centre, Lodge Road, Tattershall.

Points will be awarded for each night’s racing, with the best five scores from each entry counting towards their final result.

Entry on the night is £5.

Youngsters can register from 6pm, with racing beginning at 6.30pm.