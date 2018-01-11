Richard and Denise claim mixed title

Denise Priestley and Richard Tupper are the new Boston Tennis Club Over 35s Mixed Doubles champions - after an unbeaten tournament.

Second place in the Bombay Brasserie-sponsored event was tightly contested, with three couples on an equal number of wins.

Tied were Paula Smith and Robert Bonser, Rachel Atkinson and David Makins alongside Claire and Robert Smith.

In the event of a tie the result was to be decided by games won and Paula and Robert were one game ahead of David Makins and Rachel Atkinson, and three in front of Robert and Claire Smith.

Boston players achieved some good results in an Indoor Christmas and New Year Grade 4 tournament, hosted by the Sleaford Road club.

Matthew Gedney won both the men’s open singles and the boys 18 and under events.

In the men’s event at number three seed, Matthew came through comfortably to the final stages and then beat the number one seed in two sets.

The final of the 18 and unders was a tighter match but Matthew, at one set apiece with the opposition, won the deciding tie-break 10-6.

Alice Gamman won the 16 and under girls’ event and reached the semi-finals of the 14s.

Will Cheer won the 16 and under boys’ event.

Max Jones reached the semis of the 14 boys contest, missing out on a place in the final after a very close three-set semi–final.

Poppy Gibbons continued her excellent run of results and won the 10 and under girls’ contest playing outside of her own age group.

Poppy is also looking forward to playing for the region later on this month.

James Gedney had some good results in the boys’ 10 competition, reaching the final and playing very well but missing out in a third set tie-break.