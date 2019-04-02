Rico swims his way to two Scottish titles

Rico Bringeman scooped double gold and a personal best time at the Scottish Nationals.

The teenager and Boston Amateur Swimming Club teammate Kieva Clegg were in action north of the border this weekend.

Rico was crowned Scottish champion in the 14 years 400m freestyle at Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

He added a second gold in the 400m individual medley with a new personal best of 4.58.48.

Kieva qualified for several finals.

She finished fifth in the 200m breaststroke in the 17/18 age group, but finished third in the 18 years race.

In the 400 individual medley, Kieva was seventh in the 17/18 age group and fourth in the 18 years.

Kieva was second 18 year old in the 400m freestyle and sixth in the double age group 17/18 years while, in the 200m butterfly, she finished fifth in the 18 years and eighth in the 17/18 years.

Kieva also swam the 50m breaststroke in 36.78, close to her long course PB of 36.76.