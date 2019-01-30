Rico takes tally to seven gold medals

Boston Amateur Swimming Club members added to the team’s medal tally at the county championships.

Returning to Grantham for the second stage of action, they picked up where they had left off the previous weekend.

Rico Bringeman added two more golds to the five he won last week.

He was the junior champion in the 200m individual medley and was first following a very close finish in the 14 years 100m breaststroke final.

Kieva Clegg took her personal tally to three golds as she was crowned champion in the 100m breaststroke, knocking a second off her best time.

In the 12 years 50m freestyle, Alfie Bisby was first and Ryan Norton second.

The 200m backstroke saw Joel Lewis win gold in the 11 years section and, in the 14 years age group, Joseph Vickers was also topped the podium, pipping Rico into second place.

Oscar Goldsmith won the 11 years 200m individual medley.

The Boston club claimed a total of 25 golds, second behind the Vulcans, who claimed 30 first places.