Riders are preparing for Brands Hatch

The two Draper Racing riders Tommy Philp and Aaron Clarke will be heading south to Brands Hatch for the next rounds of their respective championships being raced on the full International GP circuit at the weekend.

Both riders took part in the Moto Time Attack last week at Cadwell Park and the two full days of track time will be helpful in their preparation and set up for the British Superbike round at the Lincolnshire Wolds circuit next month.

Aaron Clarke. Photo: Dave Yeomans.

At Brands, Clarke will be contesting the seventh round of the Superstock 600 championship and will be hoping to continue the form that has seen him complete four of his previous five rounds within the top seven. He secured a fine second place at Snetterton, his first visit to the podium in the class, and will be eying up another podium place this weekend.

Tommy Philp will also be looking for a good result at Brands Hatch.

His best finish so far this season in the British Supersport championship has been a fifth place at Snetterton and he will be seeking to replicate that at Brands Hatch, but he too has an eye on the podium and the fast, flowing GP track at the Kent circuit will suit his riding style.

With the G&S Racing Kawasaki team back to full strength following Tom Fisher’s absence at Knockhill because of a family wedding, the team’s three riders will also be travelling to Brands Hatch for round seven of the Superstock 600 championship and round six of the Superstock 1000 series.

Last time out, Milo Ward and Ben Luxton picked up some good points, with Ward finishing in sixth place and Ben not far behind in 10th. They will be seeking more top 10 results from Brands Hatch to move them both further up the rider standings.

Tom Fisher will also be seeking some top results for the team. Although yet to score points in the Stock 1000 series so far this season he will be looking to change this at Brands Hatch.

He has three races to contest in a weekend that sees the return of the Superstock 1000 which is split into two 18-lap affairs, with a break after the first race to refuel and change tyres, plus on Sunday there is a 16-lap race to contest.

Like Tom Fisher, Old Leake rider Jack Drury will be contesting the sixth round of the National Superstock 1000 championship too, taking on the two 18-lap races and Sunday’s 16-lap affair.

Last weekend Drury took part in the annual Moto Time Attack using the track time to find a good set up for the British Superbike meeting which takes place over the weekend of August 17/19.

The timetable for the Brands Hatch meeting is:

Superstock 600 - Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 2pm. Saturday - qualifying 11.50am. Sunday - warm up 9.10am, race 12 laps 12.15pm.

Superstock 1000 - Friday - free practice one 11.50am, free practice two 4.50pm. Saturday - qualifying 9.40am, races one and two over 18 laps each 1.15pm. Sunday - warm up 9.45am, race three 16 laps 2.15pm.

British Supersport - Friday - free practice one 9.35am, free practice two 2.35pm. Saturday - qualifying 11.10am, Sprint race 12 laps 5.10pm. Sunday - warm up 10.11am, feature race 18 laps 3.40pm.