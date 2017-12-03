Rita’s banking on a personal best in Boston

A woman who won the Boston Marathon 25 years ago is set to make a return for next year’s event, organisers have said.

Rita Banks, who won the ladies’ section of the event, has completed 206 marathons so far, including 52 in one year alone, all around the world.

She is a World Games gold age group medal winner.

The Boston Marathon is the flattest in the world, and organisers say it offers a great chance of personal bests.

The event next year will take place on Sunday, April 18, and as many as 1,500 runners are expected with 350 having already booked their place.

A spokesman for the event said: “This event has quickly become a favourite because so many runners have achieved personal best times.

“The course begins in Boston Market Place, wends its way to Wrangle by way of Freiston and Butterwick, returning via Fishtoft and ending at Boston College

“There will be a full marathon, half marathon and 5k (three-mile) fun run.

“The marathon provides an excellent opportunity for anyone to raise money for their chosen worthy cause either by running the full 26 miles, the 13 miles or simply the three-mile fun run.”

For more details see the website www.bostonmarathon.co.uk or follow the Boston Marathon on Facebook