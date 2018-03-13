Road narrow the gap on leaders

Carlton Road have narrowed the gap on leaders Eastenders in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Orthotics and Foot Care Division One.

After the Enders had lost all the points on the early session, the Road took four points from Strollers as Les Feary won against Alan Everitt but Pete Clark, Daniel Harrison and Geoff Parker dropped a count of five on end 15, which saw the Strollers trio of Jean Woods, June Bates and Bernard Woods win 20-13.

Eastenders were given a bowling lesson by Invaders.

Chantal Spencer, John Spencer and Ian Tebbs were never behind against Liam Reeson, Stuart Moore and Andrew Reeson (23-13) while Adam Hodgson, Sandra Tebbs and Scott Whyers won 19-11 against Paul Flatters.

Third-place Holland Fen picked up maximum points against second-bottom Red 5 and closed the gap to just one point on Carlton Road.

Ron Flowers and Mick Tomlin won 18-12 and 26-8.

Jolly Farmers won the points against Norprint, skips Tom Richardson and Sue Hoyles winning 18-11 and 34-12.

IBC just squeezed home against Punchbowlers with a one-shot advantage for the aggregate points.

Ted Bourne lost to the Bowlers’ Iris Reeson, Andrew Limb and Dave Gill 23-14, but Steve Shaw, Jeff Powell and Richard White retrieved the situation for IBC, succeeding of 10-20.

A40 are hanging on to fourth spot but Invaders are pressing them hard.

Matched against Royal Mail, A40 shared the rink points but a good performance from Janet Vinter, Norma Barnes and Arnold Bennett (27-5) was enough for the aggregate points.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Feathers have possibly ruined Breakaways’ chance of promotion when they defeated the higher team on both rinks.

Brian Samsan and Geoff Dawson won 21-11 and 17-13.

Bottom team Burtons had a superb win against the Golfers, Dave Bailey and Chris Hill with wins of 18-15 and 25 -8.

Poachers and Boston Park shared the rink points, but it was the Park, with Betty Hill, Nigel Taylor and Claire Britchford, who won the additional points, their 19-13 score beating the 15-17 reply from John Riches.

Cosmos fell to Patriarchs as Michael Rate triumphed 21-12 against Bob Thompson, which was good enough for the extra points.

Vikings produced a good performance against Autos, Norman Wright’s 24-17 bettering Keith Stones’ 9-26.

Cammacks Division Three leaders Dynamics negotiated a tough game against Amateurs, winning the additional points.

Jonathan West gave his opposition few opportunities and won 35-6 while Dave Coulson, John Adcock and Mick Greet replied 9-17.

Tryers, in second, beat Fairways as Carol Nundy, Mavis Ablard and Hazel Smith triumphed 26-9 to better Alan Dunnett’s 13-19.

Hotspurs claimed the points against Phoenix while Nomads, in third, shared the rink points with Shipmates.

For Shipmates, Ted Vere won 20-23 but replying for Nomads, Kate Maddison, Derek Smith and Mel Maddison triumphed 27-10.

Central shared the rink points with U3 but it was Central captain Fred Epton who won the extra points with a success of 21-14.