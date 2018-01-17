Road overcome bumps

The early session saw Orchard Health Group Division One leaders Carlton Road matched against Invaders in the Boston Indoor Bowls League.

Their nearest rivals, Eastenders and Holland Fen, were very interested spectators as the Invaders were proving very difficult to beat, and an upset looked like it was on the cards.

Chantel Spencer, John Spencer and Scott Whyers, matched against the Road’s top set of Ian Clark, Sue Simpson Shaw and Les Feary, held the upper hand when they led 18-14 at 15 ends.

But a 4-2 counter blow from the Road eased them into an 18-20 lead and the leaders won 20-22.

Pete Hoyles, Nathan Dunnington and Ian Tebbs, for the underdogs, couldn’t get the better of Geoff Parker, Daniel Harrison and Chris Gill and lost 13-25.

The Enders took six points from IBC as Matt Whyers, Mark Whyers and Richard Vinter beat Steve Shaw, Dennis Ellis and Richard White 19-11 and Liam Reeson, Stuart Moore and Adrian Field got the better of IBC’s Ted Bourne, Stan Lawrence and Tony Powell 20-9.

Second-bottom Strollers had no answer to Holland Fen and fell to skips Jim Gott and Ron Flowers, 27-8 and 21-14 respectively.

A40 didn’t have too many problems defeating Norprint with successes of 34-7 and 16-9 for Jean Cammack and Arnold Bennett, as Norprint’s reign in the top division is looking tenuous.

Punchbowlers’ Bunny Reeson, Dave Gill and Andrew Limb dropped rink points to Jolly Farmers’ Ray Reeson, Joe Moore and David Allen, the Farmers winning 25-26.

The other Farmers trio triumphed 6-33.

Royal Mail and Red 5 shared the rink points, but it was the Mail who collected the aggregate points with a Jenny Hill, Steve Todd and Alan Hill success of 24-14.

Replying for Red 5 with a wonderful recovery, Margaret Daubney, Yvonne Smith and Bob Lody came from 10-2 down at seven ends to win 13 -19.

In the T&B Containers Division Two, Boston Park did well to take all six points from Feathers.

Ron Thacker, Chips Davey and Nigel Taylor won 24-11 and Tony Hill, Chris Barty and Alan Batchelor were successful 18-13.

Breakaways relinquished top spot to Parthians on shot difference.

Against Cosmos, Jo Dowse, Lorraine Stevens and Gordon Gallichan recorded a win of 22-9 but replying for Cosmos, Bob Thompson triumphed 12-21 as Breaklaways took four points.

Parthians took five of the six points at stake against Vikings as Diane Bedford, Ann Martin and Pete Bedford won 27-11 and John Clark, Pauline Atkin and Keith Nix tied 16-16, enough to go top.

Poachers, in third, took four points from bottom team Burtons.

Mike Campion, John Riches and Mick Dodes won 19-11 to better the 14-17 reply from Chris Hill.

Golfers were in great form against higher opposition Autos.

Autos’ Jeff Homewood triumphed 14-17 but Jerry Gill, David Smith and David Marshall responded 33-5 for four points.

In the Cammacks Division Three, Dynamics are looking like odds-on favourites to win the division.

Against a difficult Tryers team, Jonathan West and Graham Wilkinson won 19-12 and 21-9.

Second-place Amateurs played against a Bias team short in numbers and the result was inevitable.

Kath Curtis, Roger Curtis and Mick Greet won 19-12 and Brian Martin, Eileen Favell and captain Tony Nixon added a 26-9 scorecard.

Fairways and Hotspurs shared the rink points, but third-place Fairways won the extra points.

Chris Gill, Lorna Locking and Heather Scarboro were success of 23-6, which covered the reply from Alan Warne (14-16).

Nomads are now very solid and are proving hard to beat.

Matched against Phoenix, Barry Beagles, Mel Maddison and Ken Burr won 26-12 while Kate Maddison, Richard Keeling and Derek Smith just missed out 15-16 to Simon Sperring.

The Boston men’s Denny Plate team defeated Alfreton 77-65 and are now in the quarter-finals, scheduled to played on January 27 against South Shields.

The contest will be played at Selby.