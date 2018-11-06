Road remain unbeaten but they slip to second

Carlton Road remain undefeated in the Boston Indoor Bowls League’s Orchard Orthotics Health and Foot Care Division One.

However, they dropped off the top of the table this week when they lost points to Red 5.

Doing well for Red 5 were Colin Price, Mandy Cook and Bob Lody, who won the last three ends to triumph 18-17 against Les Feary.

Martin Tomlin claimed the aggregate points for the Road with a success of 14-18.

Eastenders moved to the top of the league with an overall success of 47-20.

Jordan Philpot won 30 -9 but Mark Whyers, Matt Whyers and Richard Vinter, 11-11 at 14 ends, made a positional change.

England international Matt went into the skips position and made his presence fell against Royal Mail, winning 17-11.

The biggest surprise in the league this week was Punchbowlers’ defeat of Holland Fen.

Jeff Skelton, Steve Skelton and Ian Drury won 17-14 and Dave Peacock, John Adcock and Dave Gill picked up a hotshot on end 11 to go 16-8 up and win 24-14.

Parthians beat IBC as Elaine Edmonds, Keith Nix and Phil Markham won 20-9, which covered the reply from IBCs Pete Stringfellow, who won by five shots.

Moving above Holland Fen to third place were Invaders.

Matched against A40, Scott Whyers won 17-12 and Ian Tebbs 19-7 hung on to win 19-18.

Jolly Farmers proved to strong for Strollers, Sue Hoyles posting a 23-10 scorecard and David Allen 33-10.

There were three maximums in the T&B Containers Division Two as Breakaways defeated Poachers, Feathers won 42–24 against Vikings and Patriarchs comfortably beat Dynamics.

Nomads lost their second game of the season against Boston Park, missing out by just one shot.

For Nomads, Kate Maddison, Mel Maddison and Ken Burr won 14-20, but this was covered by June Bates, Nigel Taylor and Claire Britchford (17-10).

The closest game on the night was the top-of-the-league Cosmos playing against the Golfers, which finished a drawn game.

For the leaders, Michael Jacklin, Terry Darbyshire and Andrew Dunnington won 18-8.

But this was matched by the Golfers’ Jerry Gill, David Smith and David Marshall who succeeded 12-22 for an overall result of 30-30.

Cammacks Division Three leaders the Burtons were on a bye week.

Second-placed Fairways were matched against U3 and were expecting to finish in the top berth, but they came up against a very strong performance and finished pointless, dropping to third.

For U3, Michael Teasdale, Barry Stephenson and Dave Fox won 14-11 and Carol Burge, Vere Thorold and Ray Thorold won 18-13.

Going into second spot were Amateurs.

They defeated Phantoms with skips Tony Nixon winning 22-9 and Mick Greet 28-9.

The Saxons maintained fourth spot with a win.

Rink points were shared but Saxons; John Hodgson won the aggregate points with a success of 24-5.

Hotspurs lost to Shipmates 2-4, the game not being decided until the last ends played.

Walter Parker, for the Shipmates, claimed the extra points with a win of 25-18.

Bias and Phoenix shared the rink points.

Gordon Neal, for Phoenix, won 14-15 and, replying for Bias, skip John Melless won 20-10.