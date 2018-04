Velo-One riders Roland Kiraly and Matt Elworthy travelled to the north Norfolk town of Fakenham to compete in the third-annual ActiveFakenham Criterium races this weekend.

The Criterium Races are held on closed roads over a challenging 1km circuit, consisting of tight corners, narrow roads and various surfaces.

With a field of 42 riders, the event produced close racing, with Roland finishing ninth and Matt 26th.