Rose marks tri debut with third-place finish

The Lincolnshire Triathlon Series began on Sunday, with Boston Triathlon Club members in action.

Held at Grantham’s Meres Leisure Centre, club members took on the sprint and super sprint distances.

Although the morning was cold, the nine athletes of Boston Tri set out to earn their Sunday lunch.

Rose Reid celebrated her birthday in style by finishing third overall in her triathlon debut, competing in the super sprint, a 200m swim, 8.25k bike and 2k run.

Results: Grantham Sprint Triathlon (400m swim, 16.5k bike, 5k run) - Ben Marsters (U40), 3rd M 00:58.32; Adam Sellars (U40), 26th M 01:08.09; Ellen Smith (U40), 14th F 01:15.26, Zoe Ward (U40), 20th F 01:20.33, Ian Satchwell (40-49), 15th M 01:12.14, Rachael Satchwell (40-49), 6th F 01:20.13, Sarah Magee (40-49), 12th F 01:22.27, Charles Roberts (50-59), 16th M 01:17.36; Super Sprint Triathlon (200m swim, 8.25k bike, 2k run) - Rose Reid (60+), 3rd F 00:42.18.

Members also competed at the RAF Scampton Duathlon on Saturday.

Lincoln Triathlon hosted the event, which offered challenges for all age groups from Tri Start (eight years) through to adult.

The course took athletes on loops around the apron of the base, the home of the world-famous Red Arrows.

The weather was cold, with the wind blowing off the Trent valley adding to the difficulty.

Results: Tri Start (400m run, 1.5k bike, 200m run) - Hugo Ward 10.19, Louise Herriott 12.26; Tri Star 1 (1.2k run, 4k bike, 400m run) - Matthew Bush 16.35, Thomas Benton 18.34, Reuben Owen 18.54, Willow Wheeler 19.09, Emily Douce 20.9, Maisie Presgrave 2152, Lola Ward 23.37; Tri Star 2 (1.6k run, 6k bike, 600m run) - Alicia Bush 27.35, Joseph Douce 28.16, Frank Kenning 28.38, Tegan Phillips 29.47, Ella Firth 30.17, Jessica Herriott 31.17; Tri Star 3 (2k run, 8k bike, 800m run) - Oliver Aiken 32.50, Anna Satchwell 34.46, Frankie Owen 35.47, Grace Kenning 35.57; Duathlon Youth (3k run, 14k bike, 1.5k run) - Grace Satchwell 01:06.10; Duathlon Adult (5k run, 21k bike, 2.5k run) - Marcus Kenning 01:29.20, Alan Wheeler DNF, Caroline Herriott 01:48.57.

Club member Martin Jessop took part in the ASICS Greater Manchester Marathon on Sunday.

He joined some of the world’s greatest elite runners in completing the 26.2-mile challenge, finishing 877th of 1,365 in the MV45 category, clocking 04:17.24.

Melanie Wheeler took part in the Jane Tomlinson Run for All Lincoln 10k, clocking 51.32 to finish 51st of 614 in her F40 age group.

Luke Crossland took part in the recent London Landmarks Half Marathon.

The course takes runners around the sights, including Pall Mall, Big Ben, St Paul’s Cathedral, Nelson’s Column, the Gherkin, the Shard, the Tower of London and the London Eye before ending at Downing Street.

Luke finished in 01:38.05, 559th overall out of 11,959 competitors.