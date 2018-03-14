Rowers impress at national indoor final

Boston Rowing Club youngsters have been impressing at the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships.

Competing at the Lee Valley Athletics Centre in London, this was the first time many of the new intake competed in club colours.

Coach Jacques Gavey said: “This group really could do well in the future.

“Rowing is all about teamwork. This group didn’t miss cheering on one of their fellow clubmates, even when they had only just finished and were seriously fatigued after racing.

“A really good team spirit.”

In the year 12 section Ted Pitman, Archie Bulman and Simon Parker all finished in the top 10.

Other results: Molly Paxton, year eight girls, 37th out of 222; Frazer Steadman, year eight boys, 79/209; Noah Abdel-Khalek, year eight boys, 148/209; Dusty Saines, year nine girls, 8/184; Pranav Arya, year 10 boys, 111/142; Clara Dunbavin, year 10 girls, 31/151; Laila Abdel-Khalek, year 10 girls 82/151.