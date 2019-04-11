Rowett and Chennery are champs

The final round of Kirton Holme Golf Club’s men’s Nine-Hole Winter Series saw Shane Rowett and Neil Chenery take the overall honours on countback.

The series is played over six rounds throughout the winter in a medal format, with the highest score dropped.

Les Walton Trophy winners Dennis and Tony Barnett with 2018 Captain Barry Hunt.

After the final round was completed, the top two pairs were level so it had to be decided on countback.

One of the pairs had to play on their own, which meant the winners were the pairing of Rowett and Chenery with a score of 31 points on the day compared to Mark Reynolds, who scored 50.

The Les Walton Trophy, which is awarded to the pair who had the best round of the day, went to brothers Dennis and Tony Barnet.