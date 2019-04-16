Runners clock up new best times

Boston Community Runners prepare for the Boston Marathon and Half.
Boston Community Runners made the most of home advantage.

Competing at the Boston Marathon, Half Marathon and Fun Run, a total of 29 club members took part.

Taking on the full 26-plus-mile distance, Rob Cross was the first back, clocking 3:23.15 in his first ever marathon.

John Burton (3:35.24), Dan Clark (3:46.40) and Nathan Saw (3:46.37) followed him across the line, with Simon Pickwell (4:11.26), Tanya Knight (4:22.44) and Jayne Wallis - tackling her 21st marathon - (4:38.14) also going the distance.

In the half marathon the PB times kept coming.

Kelvin Clements was the first club runner to finish in his first half marathon, clocking 1:33.05.

Andy Butler knocked three minutes off his time from last year (1:44.43), ahead of Steve Roberts (1:44.54), Matt Tunnard (2:00.06 PB), Bret Bretton (2:00.28), Michael Corney (2:07.00) and Neil Goodwin (2:08.20 PB).

Emma Cook was the first club lady back as she now tapers ready for the London Marathon, but still managing a PB time of 2:10.02 as she crossed the line.

More personal best times followed for both Dianne Houghton and Lesley Buswell (both 2:2.46), just ahead of Fran Mills (2:14.54).

Other half marathon entrants were Sharon English (2:19.06 )B), Jon Carpenter (2:19.12), Jayne Clements (2:19.12 PB), Graham English (2:24.34 PB), Jackie Hallett (2:24.36), Claire Teesdale (2:25.10), Sarah Burton (2:27.17), Debbie Petley (2:21.21 PB), Samantha Cross (2:31.31 PB), Kerry McCrainor (2:38.51) and Carmen Clark (2:59.25).

Boston Community Runners offer track sessions on a Tuesday evening at the Princess Royal Sports Arena (7pm).

They also hold social runs on Thursdays from the Peter Paine centre, Rosebery Avenue (7pm).