Runners enjoy Spa day

Thirty Boston Community Runners competed at the Woodhall Spa 10k on Sunday.

Youngsters also took part in the fun run too.

Ian Satchwell.

Runners headed out of Woodhall Spa into the countryside to the back of Stixwould, round the edge of the village and back down Monument Road, entering Jubilee Park to a crowd-lined finish straight.

The heat and humidity made the runners choose the steadier option rather than chasing a hard running PB.

Boston times: Rob Cross 41.03, Martin Tebbs 42.57, Jake Fountain 44.16, John Burton 44.58, Simon Pickwell 46.06, Rachel Mason 48.37, Andy Butler 50.02, Anthony Bretton 51.04, Tanya Knight 51.10, Beckie Dawson 53.43, Fran Mills 53.44, Stephen Cornwell 54.18, Dan Simpson 55.16, Oliver Tunnard 55.54, Matt Tunnard 55.55, Sarah Clarke 1:01.34, Kim Pittam 1:01.34, Linda Rands 1:02.18, Sarah Burton 1:05.17, Graham English 1:05.40, Lesley Buswell 1:05.54, Sharon English 1:06.51, Claire Tunnard 1:06.52, Nicola Housam 1:06.58 (PB), Dawn Cobb 1:08.55 (PB), Anita Young 1:08.57 (PB), Carole Page 1:11.36, Debra Petley 1:18.01 (PB), Samantha Cross 1:18.29, Dawn Skinner 1:36.12 (PB) Maria Baker 1:36.14 (PB).

In a totally different atmosphere, Ian Satchwell was at Blenheim Palace to attempt to complete as many Sprint Triathlons as possible over the weekend, raising money for Bloodwise, the blood cancer charity.

Ian surpassed both his targets, managing to complete five full sprint triathlons and raising more than £350 for the charity.

The Runners train on Thursdays at 7pm from the Peter Paine centre at Rosebery Avenue and all abilities are welcome to come along to see what the club is all about.