The Peterborough Spring 10k gave five Boston mums the chance to show what they are made of on Mothering Sunday.

First across the line was Odette Arundell in an impressive time of 52.26.

Lisa Smith was next up in 1:06.07, closely followed home by Denise Andrews (1:07.23).

Jess Cooper and Rachel Andrew completed the course together to finish in a time of 1:12.13.

The quintet all represent Skegness and District Running Club.