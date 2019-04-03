Runners face an uphill battle at Belton House

Boston Community Runners took on the Grantham Cup 10k Trail in the grounds of Belton House.

The six-mile course immediately takes the runners uphill towards the tree-lined edge of the estate, across fields and woodland beyond before starting downhill back towards the stunning setting.

Jayne Clements and Sarah Burton (action pictures by Shaun Parkes).

When the runners just think the uphill sections are done the course then takes them straight up a very steep climb towards and through the folly that overlooks the estate, before wending its way back to the finish area.

Although the skies were bright there was a bitter easterly wind that came straight off the hills and through the park.

It made for a head wind start for everyone including the canicross runners, competing with their four-legged friends.

The noise at the start was almost deafening as the hounds were baying to get started.

John Burton powering up the Hill.

Kelvin Clements was the first Boston club runner back in a great time of 47.40, with John Burton chasing him back in 48.05.

Matt Tunnard was home under the hour in 57.40 and Tony Tomlin had a great first run in Boston colours, crossing the line in 59.30.

Andy Leates ran strongly and clocked 1:02.00.

Jayne Clements had a great off-road run, picking the pace up well in the final 2k to a finish time of 1:09.00, just ahead of Sarah Burton (1:10.00), only a minute and a half off her best time at this testing course.

All the finishers received a medal and a bottle of Trail Ale.

Boston Community Runners meet on Tuesdays at the Princess Royal Sports Arena and Thursdays at Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue (both 7pm).