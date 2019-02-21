Runners love their Valentine’s challenge

There was no love lost as Boston Community Runners took on the Stamford Striders’s St Valentine 30k race.

The gruelling, hilly route avoids the town, heading north, undulating its way into rural Rutland and Lincolnshire and back with an elevation gain of nearly 300m.

Emma Cook.

John Burton and Tanya Knight continued their marathon training, crossing the line together in 2:52.52.

Just behind them, Kim Pittam ran the hills superbly with friends Katie Cooper and Karen Hindle, clocking 2:54.32.

Emma Cook had never ran the 18.6-mile distance before, but in training for the London Marathon she came home in 3:22.21.

Sarah Burton and Samantha Cross came close to their four-hour target.

They crossed the line in 4:04.29 following a sprint finish.

Like Emma, both claimed a course and PB record for this distance.