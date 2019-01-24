Runners motor on at Snetterton track

Boston Community Runners swapped the running track for the race track as they competed in Snetterton.

Neil Goodwin, Rob Buswell and Georgina Lidgard headed to Norfolk to take part in 5k and 10k action, held on the famous circuit which is more used to the thrills and spills of motorsport.

Neil competed in his first 10k run, and only his third run back from being hit by flu just before Christmas.

His aim was just to keep going and get round as he starts to build up his strength once again, so he was thrilled to cross the line in 56.58.

“I’m absolutely delighted,” Neil said.

“They were great conditions. The first kilometre was pretty quick, but it is downhill.

“The course is something totally different – it wasn’t too windy, just a bit cold but it was really enjoyable.”

Rob and Georgina tackled the 5k which was one whole circuit of the racetrack.

Rob had a solid run, continuing his comeback and finishing in 25.22 with no problems reported.

Georgina was having her first official run in club colours and managed a personal best, coming home in 30.34.

“What a fantastic run, I really enjoyed that,” she said.

“That sub-30 minutes 5k is within reach now, I’m buzzing.”

With music playing and hot food and drinks throughout the morning the event had a great atmosphere and is starting to get popular.

Boston Community Runners meet at Peter Paine on Rosebery Avenue on Thursday evenings for a 7pm start.

All are welcome to come along to run or for fitness, friendship and fun.

More details can be found at www.bostoncommunityrunners.co.uk.