Runners prove to be 24-hour hardy people

Boston Community Runners took on the Equinox24 challenge.

Taking place around Belvoir Castle, the 24-hour slog challenges competitors to run as many 10k laps as possible from midday Saturday to midday Sunday.

Steve and kerry at the Equinox24. Jwc2wCgRJ0Kyv-saeeqN

Fran Mills, Tanya Knight, Steve Langford and Kerry McCrainor flew the flag for Boston.

Steve and Kerry had been training for long hours building up to the weekend but an awkward footfall ended their challenge earlier than they hoped.

But they vowed to return next year.

Tanya has been running strong lately and completed 10 laps, 100k (or 62 miles).

Fran at the Equinox. GfllADgCTAcwZGwz5YW7

She was also able to watch son Harrison compete in the kids’ race before taking on her epic challenge.

Fran ran with friend Sarah-Jane Eggleton.

Both wanted to complete as many laps as they could without setting themselves any targets beforehand.

They both completed the magic 10 laps to also become ultra runners.

Tanya and Harrison. U0mIST2XBgKZNuWuvN1-

In Norfolk, Daniel Clark and Neil Goodwin took on the Sandringham 10k.

Set in one of the most beautiful country parks in the UK, the famous Royal Sandringham Estate which is the Queen’s Christmas retreat, the race is a charity event which has been organised to raise funds for local schools.

Dan knocked three minutes off his previous time for the event, taking sixth place in 40.28 and Neil too was very pleased with his run with a sub-55 minute time, crossing the finish line in 54.18.