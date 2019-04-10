Runners’s marathon personal best times

Four members of Boston Community Runners took on the popular Manchester Marathon on Sunday - all of them clocking personal best times.

Dan Clark was the first club member home and still looked very fresh at the finish in a time of 3:18.00.

Dan Clark was the first Boston Community Runner home in Manchester.

Behind him came Beckie Dawson, knocking 12 minutes off her PB as she crossed the line in 3:22.37.

Training partners Kim Pittam and Katie Cooper also ran PB times, finishing together in 4:02.00.

Neil Goodwin and Dianne Houghton competed at the flat Lincoln 10k.

There was more than 5,000 runners in attendance and, despite a bottleneck at the first roundabout, the Boston club duo clocked great times.

Dianne Houghton and Neil Goodwin at the Lincoln 10k.

Dianne finished in 56.22 and Neil just a few seconds later in 56.30.

The first of the Lincolnshire Triathlon Series was held at Grantham with Claire Tunnard taking part in her first event of the season.

The sprint distance saw Claire complete the 400m pool swim, 16.5k cycle and 5k run in 1:32.40, finishing 20th in her category.

Boston Community Runners hold weekly sessions on Tuesdays at 7pm for track work at Princess Royal Sports Arena and Thursdays for social runs at 7pm from the Peter Paine centre on Rosebery Avenue.