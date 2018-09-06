Runners tackle the Newton’s Fraction

Boston Community Runners headed over to Grantham for the rearranged Newton’s Fraction Half Marathon on Sunday.

The race, usually held early in the year and used as a good practice for those training for the London Marathon, fell foul of the Beast from the East.

But the event was able to take place on Sunday at the second attempt.

In contrast, blue skies and warm sun greeted competitors.

The runners headed out of town into the Lincolnshire countryside and onto the Grantham to Nottingham Canal towpath for nearly three miles to Woolsthorpe by Belvoir, taking in a couple of long testing hills along the way, before returning back into the stadium for a grandstand finish.

Dan Clark bought the Boston colours home in 1:35.22 for 32nd place, a time he was very pleased with having recently come back from an ankle injury.

Martin Tebbs was not far behind in 1:39.49 with John Burton the third club runner home in 1:46.22.

Ian Ruddock had a good run, clocking 1:48.27 and Simon Pickwell was pleased to record a sub-two-hour time in his first attempt on this course, crossing the line in 1:56.14.

The final club runner back was Michael Corney who only started running this year and completed his first 5k run back in January.

He finished in great style sprinting round the stadium to finish in a time of 2:10.40 and was thrilled with his achievement.

The Louth Triathlon was held at the Meridian Leisure Centre, a 400 swim, 14-mile cycle and 3.1-mile run.

Carmen Clark clocked a total time of 2.03.13.