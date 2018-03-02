Runners take on Belvoir Challenge

Four adventurous runners took the Boston Community Runners colours over to Harby in the Vale of Belvoir for the annual Belvoir Challenge.

The event is a 15 or 26-mile run across farm tracks, fields and trails through the beautiful hilly countryside.

Simon Pickwell, Martin Tebbs, John and Sarah Burton took part.

A mass start at 9am on Saturday morning saw more than 1,000 runners set off from Harby Village Hall and head over the fields and woodlands, taking in Strathern, Eaton, Branston and climbing out of the vale to the woodland crest just outside Belvoir.

John and Martin crossed the line in 2:29.01 and 2:29.02 respectively, giving them finishing positions of 125th and 127th.

Simon finished 141st in 2:31.46 and Sarah managed to complete the course in 3:26.17 in 445th spot, giving her a PB over this distance.

Boston Community Runners meet at Peter Paine on Thursday Evenings at 6.50pm for a 7pm start and all are welcome to come along.