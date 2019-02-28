Runners take on meadows event

Boston Community Runners Jo Heron and Jessica Bland headed to Peterborough for race action this weekend.

A hard standing-surfaced course took the runners through the beautiful Ferry Meadows.

The course was relatively flat in the main, with a few ups and downs, but it allowed the runners to take in the varied and beautiful landscapes of meadows, lakes and woodland in one of the largest country parks in the region.

Ferry Meadows is situated at the heart of Nene Park, all less than three miles from Peterborough city centre.

Jo and Jess ran the course together and enjoyed every moment, although as the morning progressed the temperature became quite hot.

“It was a beautiful day,” said Jo.

“Just lovely to be out there having a run and the views were stunning.”

Crossing the line together in 1:12.34 the Boston ladies both said they’d love to do the run again and would be back later in the year when the promoters host another 10k in the series.