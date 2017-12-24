Runners’ uphill struggle

Three members of Boston Community Runners took to the South Common in Lincoln to take part in the annual Christmas Cross Country event.

The Lincoln and District Runners-hosted race took entrants up the hill towards the International Bomber Command Centre, an energy-sapping challenge which had to be completed three times by the ladies on the course and five times for the men.

John and Sarah Burton and Samantha Cross took the Boston colours round the course for the first time.

In what was a very relaxed event, where Christmas attire was welcomed, the runners had enough energy left for tea and mince pies before the rain came.

Pictured are Sarah, John and Sam at the event.