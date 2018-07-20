Ruth and Yvonne book place in final

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies travelled to Sleaford for a mixed handicap friendly match.
And they left with honours even as the match was halved.
Last week Boston Ladies played hosts for a league match against Woodhall Spa.
On this occasion the visitors proved too strong as they won all four of the games played.
Last Wednesday, Boston held its Ping four-ball betterball competition.
The pairing of Ruth Simpson and Yvonne Shaffarczyk were untouchable on the day.
They returned to the clubhouse with a score of 48 stableford points to take first place.
They were eight points clear of runners-up Margaret Hardy and Chris Needham on 40 points.
Ruth an Yvonne have qualified to compete at the final at Gainsborough, held at a later date,