Ruth and Yvonne book place in final

Boston Golf Club’s Ladies travelled to Sleaford for a mixed handicap friendly match.

And they left with honours even as the match was halved.

Last week Boston Ladies played hosts for a league match against Woodhall Spa.

On this occasion the visitors proved too strong as they won all four of the games played.

Last Wednesday, Boston held its Ping four-ball betterball competition.

The pairing of Ruth Simpson and Yvonne Shaffarczyk were untouchable on the day.

They returned to the clubhouse with a score of 48 stableford points to take first place.

They were eight points clear of runners-up Margaret Hardy and Chris Needham on 40 points.

Ruth an Yvonne have qualified to compete at the final at Gainsborough, held at a later date,