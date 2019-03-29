Ruth on top

The Read Trophy was won by Ruth Simpson.

The 18-hole stableford competition, played for by Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’s Section, saw 17 competitors take part last Wednesday.

Ruth was victorious with 33 points, with Lady Captain Pam Clare the runner-up on 31 points.

A further 11 ladies played the nine-hole stableford competition, which was won by Di Lincoln with 16 stableford points.

Liz Harris was runner-up with 11 points.

Ruth, left, is pictured collecting her trophy from the Lady Captain.

The Boston Ladies’s team travelled to Blankney for the first friendly match of the season last Friday, winning 3&1.

Lady Captain Pam Clare, Pam Hyde, Ann Gullick, Jane Marriott, Jenny Geeson, Ruth Simpson, Kath Yates and Lynn Worthington made up the team.