Sands clocks up 136 miles in one week

Mark Sands.

Zoe Ward, Mark Lyon and Sarah Coupland took on the Belvoir Challenge on Saturday, a 15 or 26-mile mixture of roads and tracks through the Vale of Belvoir in Leicestershire.

Zoe, running for Skegness and District Running Club, completed the 15-mile distance in 3:22.29.

Clubmate Mark, from Friskney, went the full 26-mile distance in 4:28.29 whilst Sarah, also from Friskney, picked up an injury early on.

Sarah managed to run to the 15-mile finish line before sensibly calling it a day.

Boston’s Mark Sands won the Vet45 category at Sunday’s Midlands 10k race at the National Watersport Centre, Nottingham.

He completed a massive 136 miles this week, including a 22-mile run on Saturday.

On Sunday he came eighth in a time of 35.04.

Leanne Rickett had only four miles under her belt this year following injury, but clocked 50.02 to be the first SADRC lady home.

Hannah Chapman ran fantastically (1:11.34), knocking more than five minutes off her 10K PB and running nine minutes quicker than her last 10K at Cleethorpes on New Year’s Day.

Coningsby’s Jane Martin clocked 54.45.