Mark Sands won the record-breaking Bolingbroke Breaker.

The Boston runner was first from the 145 entrants in the gruelling 10k challenge, an all-time high entrance.

Sands, who represents Skegness and District RC, clocked 34.36.

He also competed at Liverpool’s Rock and Roll weekend last Saturday, finishing fourth in 2:45.01.

Clubmate and fellow Bostonian Leanne Rickett finished the half marathon in 1:46.43.