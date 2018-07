Boston runner Mark Sands claimed a first-place finish at the Grimsby 10k road race on Sunday.

He crossed the line in 33.33 to be the first competitor home in the men’s veterans 45 category and 10th overall from more than 3,000 entrants.

Fellow Bostonian Leanne Rickett firmly cemented her comeback from injury by posting another great result.

She finished the race in 47.30 to be the second runner from her club home.

Mark and Leanne both run for Skegness and District RC.