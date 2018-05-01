Sands leads his teammates home

Boston runner Mark Sands has shown no signs of slowing down after his outstanding London Marathon performance, claiming second place at the Authorpe 10k.

Sands, who clocked an elite time of 2:28.55 in the capital the previous week, finished the 6.2-mile distance in 34.49 on Sunday.

He was one of a number of Boston-area runners competing for Skegness and District RC.

Brian Darrington (Mareham le Fen) crossed the finish line in 45.59 while Leanne Rickett continues to make a strong comeback after injury, finishing first SADRC lady and second lady overall in 47.41.

Skegness and District Running Club has training nights in Skegness, Spilsby , Boston and Horncastle.

For more information visit www.sadrc.co.uk