Sands scoops two running trophies

Boston runner Mark Sands ended 2017 on a high.

The Skegness and District Runing Club member scooped the Race Performance of the Year and Race League trophies at his club’s end of year awards night.

His race performance award was handed out for his run at the Humber Coastal Half Marathon.

There he finished third in a superb time of 1 hr 13 mins 20 secs.

Sands took his form into the new year as he was also a member of the SADRC men’s team which competed at the Lincs League County Championships on Sunday at Castledyke Equestrian Centre, Gypsey Bridge.

The team finished in third position.