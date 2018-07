Boston runner Mark Sand’s completed a double at the Spilsby Show’s six-mile race on Sunday.

The Skegness and District Running Club member was first across the line in a time of 33.51.

Clubmates Paul Jackson and Will Kelly finished second and third and together they won the male team prize.

Clubmate Leanne Rickett, also from Boston, clocked 47.45 and scooped the ladies’ team prize along with Emma Marshall-Telfer and Angela Thompson.

RIGHT: Mark Sands. Photo: David Dales.