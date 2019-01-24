Sands too hot for frost

Three Boston runners took on the frosty Folksworth 15-mile road race on Sunday.

Hosted by the Yaxley Runners and now in its 30th year, the route takes in some great scenery over two laps of an undulating course.

Leanne Rickett and Ian Kocko.

And with three fairly steep hills on each lap the course is testing.

Despite the frosty conditions, Mark Sands (pictured) had a fantastic race.

He completed the course in 1:24.06, which saw him take second place overall and first in his age category.

Leanne Rickett also had a great race, finishing in 1;57.38, bagging her a new PB and securing first place in her age category.

Making his come back from injury was Ian Kocko, who finished in 2:18.54.

The trio represented Skegness and District Running Club, who hold training nights in Skegness, Spilsby, Boston and Horncastle.

For more information viist www.sadrc.co.uk