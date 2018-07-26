Saw cuts through the 10k field

Sunday saw the third running of the Orsted Grimsby 10k, with a field of more than 3,000 runners taking part.

Boston Community Runners had 10 participants in the line up, with the race sent off in two waves to help give the runners more room.

Nathan Saw was the first club runner home, completing the 10k in 48mins 40secs.

Dan Simpson was next home in 54.27, with Gary Beck-Sykes finishing after him pleased to get well inside his predicted time.

Dianne Houghton, who wanted to get as near to the hour mark as possible, crossed the line in 1.00.38 and Sarah Burton produced a sprint finish to overtake three runners on the run in and finish in 1.03.16.

Other times were: Samantha Cross 1.04.43, Jessica Bland 1.08.32, Kerry McCrainor 1.11.02, Steve Langford 1.11.03, Carole Page 1.11.04.

Boston Community Runners hold track sessions on Tuesdays at Princess Royal Sports Arena, Thursday social runs from Peter Paine and regularly attend Saturday morning parkruns at Witham Way Country Park.