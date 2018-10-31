Sealed with a kiss! Dave Coupland ‘buzzing’ after finishing on top of PGA EuroPro Tour Order of Merit

Dave Coupland admitted he was ‘absolutely buzzing’ after finishing the year on top of the PGA EuroPro Tour’s Order of Merit.

The Boston golfer finished tied for second in the Tour Championships at Almeria’s Desert Springs resort last week, his £8,450 prize enough to see him leapfrog rival Mark Young to claim top spot.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” he told The Standard.

“That was the aim I went out with, to finish top of the Order of Merit.

“I think I was the most consistent player on the tour this year, and the most consistent player normally finishes on top.”

Coupland – who flew back to Spain yesterday to compete in the European Tour Qualifying School, which begins on Friday – shot rounds of 68, 65 and 69 on the par-72 course to end the three-day tournament on -14.

Rival Steve Surrey also finished on -14, while the tournament was won by Nick McCarthy (-17).

It was a strange final day for Coupland, who found himself attempting to catch leader McCarthy while also playing it a little safe in a bid to keep Young at arm’s length.

“It was a bit of a strange one,” added Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa GC.

“But I achieved what I set out to do this year and I’m happy with that.”

Billy Spooner (Boston West GC) finished tied for ninth, pocketing £1,820 following rounds of 65, 71 and 72.

He finished fourth in the Order of Merit.

Jordan Wrisdale (Boston GC) was hoping to join his pals in the top five, which would have ensured promotion to the Challenge Tour.

He finished T24 following rounds of 73, 67 and 72, -4 overall, to end the campaign eighth in the Order of Merit.

That was enough for a £900 pay-day.