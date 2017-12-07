Season of success for tennis juniors

The Junior Awards evening was held at Boston Tennis Club on Saturday night.

The hard work and application of the young players was recognised, along with support coming from the captains and parents.

In the Aegon Team Tennis 2017 the teams presented with awards included the Aegon Premier 12 and under girls’ Midlands Region’s Alice Gamman, Beth Hayes, Hannah Willis, Serena Morrow, Lois Boothby and Isabel Wookey, captained by Richard Gamman.

Winners in the Lincolnshire Aegon Team Tennis League eight and under Division One were Boston Tennis Club Red’s Ben Rudkin, Billy Smith, Matilda Clark, Reuben Herridge and Antoni Chmielik, captained by Alex Rudkin.

Boston Orange were the nine and under Division One runners-up.

The team included Jacob Felipes, Reuben Herridge, Ben Rudkin, Poppy Gibbons and Yasmn Everitt and was captained by Penny Gibbons.

The 10 and under Boston A Green side (captained by Sarah Pettitt) were Division One winners.

The players were Emily Stukins, Jacob Felipes, Noah Freeman, James Gedney, Finley Mackey and Will Pettitt.

The 12 and under boys’ Boston A team were runners-up in Division One.

Captained by Pete Townsend, the team was Reece Anderson-Doherty, Paul Aranin, James Burrell, Noah Freeman, Devon Morgan and Robbie Townsend.

The 14 and under girls’ DivisionOne winners were Boston A’s Louise Sharp, Lois Boothby, Alica Gamman, Beth Hayes, Serena Morrow, and Isabel Wookey.

They were captained by Alison Sharp.

Nikki Foster captained the 16 and under boys to Division One runners-up spot, the team featuring Joseph Brookes, George Clayton, Lucas East, Harry Foster, Trent Hutson and George Wookey.

In the Junior Autumn League 2017 there was outstanding success for Boston teams with all but one of the divisions won by a Boston team.

Winners were the 12 and under boys’ A team (captained by Mary Smura) of Robbie Townsend, Charlie Pickwell, Freddie Robinson, Frank Deri, James Burrelliks.

The 12 and under girls were winners. Rachel Boothby’s team included Emily Stukins and Lois Boothby.

The 14 and under boys were captained to league victory by Henry Cheer and the players were Will Cheer, Hayden Bingham, Seth Briggs-William, Max Jones and Tom Mecklenburgh.

The 18 and under boys’ A team - captain Connall Newton – were Joseph Brookes, Lucas East, Trent Hutson and George Wookey were also league winners.

The 14 and under girls - Louise Sharp, Lois Boothby, Emily Stukins and Isabel Wookey (captained by Alison Sharp) were runners-up.