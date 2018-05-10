Second spot for Simpson

Mickie Simpson claimed second place at a grasstrack meeting in Ledbury, Herefordshire over the Bank Holiday weekend.

It was the first outing on the 250cc grasstrack bike this year for the Wrangle teenager, who was keen for track time before competing at Wood Walton, near Peterborough, on May 20.

Mickie (pictured) claimed three tape-to-tape victories in the heats.

He was excluded from his other heat after catching the rear wheel of Max Perry into turn one.

He was sent off track but rejoined, only to go under another rider on the start of lap two.

However, Mickie did enough for second overall.

This weekend he will be taking part in support rides at Peterborough Speedway on the 125, before turning his attention to Wood Walton.