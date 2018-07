Sedgefield race

Local racing pigeon fanciers were competing from Sedgefield this week.

The race covered a distance of 130 miles.

Boston Central RPC: 1 and 2 Upsall and Grandson 1484 and 1482 yards per minute, 3 G. and C. Edwards 1479.962, 4 Appleby and Dtr 1479.672, 5 K. Ward 1472, 6 A. Cooley 1446, 7 Upsall and Grandson 1432, 8 G. and C. Edwards 1417, 9 Upsall and Grandson 1416, 10 G. and C. Edwards 1403, 11 A. and K. Kirkman 1399, 12 Appleby and Dtr 1383.

Boston and District FC: 1 D.J. Brackenbury 1477, 2 Hardy and Burt 1467, 3 and 4 J. McFadyen 1444.376 and 1444.224, 5 Mr and Mrs E. Attwater 1440, 6 Mr and Mrs B. Garnham 1434.862, 7 Mr and Mrs Attwater 1434.207, 8 J. McFadyen 1433, 9 Mr and Mrs Attwater 1426, 10 J. McFadyen 1401, 11 C. Collins and Son 1396, 12 J. McFadyen 1395.

Swineshead and District RPC: 1 G. Wheatman 1494, 2 and 3 Frank Corby 1481 and 1411, 4 G. Wheatman 1393, 5 Frank Corby 1387, 6 Mr and Mrs T.F. Welby 1370, 7 G. Wheatman 1327, 8 Craig Pearson 1279.

Result of Boston Central RPC race from Wetherby was: 1, 2 and 3 K. Ward 1561.591, 1561.060 and 1556, 4 Appleby and Dtr 1549, 5 K. Ward 1537.808, 6 Upsall and Son 1537.524, 7 K. Ward 1537.036, 8 and 9 Upsall and Grandson 1517 and 1513, 10 Appleby and Dtr 1508, 11 and 12 G. and C Edwards 1506 and 1505.