Set for the Brands finale

The three G&S Racing Kawasaki riders are hoping to contest the final round of their respective championships at Brands Hatch at the weekend.

Tom Fisher (pictured) will be in action in the Superstock 1000 championship while Ben Luxton and will represent the Wyberton-based team in the Superstock 600 class.

Milo Ward is also planning to be involved, but has a suspected broken thumb which, if confirmed, will possibly force him to sit out the final round. If Ward is unable to race he will be bitterly disappointed as a top result could move him up the rider standings into the top three.

Fisher will be seeking a strong result on Sunday in the Stock 1000 class, as will Luxton in the Stock 600.

Luxton is currently eighth in the rider standings and a good result could see him elevated up the table.

Fisher and Luxton were competing at Darley Moor on Sunday, where Fisher recorded a sixth and seventh and Luxton a 12th and 13th place in the annual Stars at Darley meeting.

Luxton was at a disadvantage as he was riding the 600cc bike while the majority of riders were on the more powerful 1000cc machines, so he did very well to match the pace of the big bikes.

Timetables:

Superstock 1000: Friday - free practice one 11.45am, free practice two 4.10pm; Saturday - qualifying 11am, free practice three 5.15pm; Sunday - 14-lap race 1.35pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 1.25; Saturday - qualifying 10.25am, free practice three 5.30pm; Sunday - 12-lap race 11.55am.