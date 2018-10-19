Set for the nationals

Boston Indoor Bowling Club teams are preparing for the national competitions.

The club have a very tough draw in the Top Club competition, away at Spalding on Saturday (10am).

The Denny Cup team and Yetton team play on November 3.

The Denny team play Horncastle and the Yetton team face Lincoln (both 10am).

The top games for the county ladies’ and men’s teams are the Liberty and Atherley trophies.

Both teams are drawn against Yorkshire, the men playing at a York IBC and the ladies at Boston.

The men play on October 27 and Boston will have Ian Clark, Adrian Field, Richard Vinter, Jonathan West and Rod West, along with Matt Whyers, who plays out of Boston and Spalding, representing them.

The ladies’ team play on December 13 and the team is to be announced.

The men’s A team were away to Lincoln in the County League, picking up just two points thanks to skip Les Feary.