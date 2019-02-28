Seven selected for county sportshall

Seven junior members of Boston and District Athletic Club have been selected to represent Lincolnshire at the East Midlands Regional Sportshall Athletics Championships.

Five girls and two boys are included in the county team for the inter-county event at Grantham on Sunday, March 17.

Jack Clark-Atkins and Hayden Quantrill are selected in the under 11 boys’s team and will compete in a range of individual and relay events.

Provisionally, Jack will prepare to compete in the hi-stepper, standing triple jump and hurdles relay while Hayden will practice the balance test, soft javelin and prepare for one of the relay races on the programme.

Three Gold Tops are named in the Lincs under 11 girls’s team.

Eleanor Lydiatt is likely to compete in standing long jump, hi-stepper and one of the age group sprint relays.

Ronnie Gray looks likely to run in the 4xone-lap relay and the Grand Prix.

Depending on final adjustments to team selection, Isabelle Reid is lined up for standing triple jump, target throw and six-lap paalauf.

Two BADAC representatives are included in the county under 13 girls’s squad.

Georgia Ward is selected for shot and the obstacle relay and Megan Reid looks set to run in both the six laps and the eight laps paalauf races and the standing long jump.

The county sportshall athletics squads come together for a Lincolnshire team practice at the B-Hive on Saturday, March 9.

Before that, on Saturday, the final match in the Boston and District AC Open Junior Sportshall Series will be held at the Punchbowl Lane venue.

There are events for under seven boys and girls upwards, with registration from 9.30am, in preparation for a 10am start.