Seventh-place finish for G&S’ Luxton

With Milo Ward having an operation on his broken thumb, the Wyberton-based G&S Racing Kawasaki team were down to two riders this weekend.

It was the final round of the 2018 Superstock 1000 and 600 championships at Brands Hatch on Sunday, with Ben Luxton recording a solid seventh place in his race while Tom Fisher retired from his race after having problems with visibility in the dire conditions.

Luxton began the final round of the Stock 600 championship from the middle of the third row and quickly moved up into fifth position at the start.

But he began to drop back in the damp conditions and was running in ninth position on lap four.

But he overtook Aaron Clarke on lap six to move into eighth position and on the final lap he passed Joe Sheldon-Shaw to complete his race in seventh place.

He joined the team a third of the way through the season and completed every race in the points, his best result being a fine second place at Oulton Park.

He has ended the season in eighth place overall on 87 points.

Ward crashed in practice at Darley Moor last week and broke his thumb so had to sit out the final round.

But he had done enough to secure fifth place in the Stock 600 championship on 116 points with his best result being a second place at Thruxton, standing proud on the podium beside teammate Luxton who finished third that day.

Fisher started his final race of the season in the Stock 1000 class from the ninth row.

But the weather was against him as the spray from the heavy rain made visibility almost non-existent and when a rider crashed right in front of him Tom realised it was too dangerous to continue and retired into the pits.

He made the right decision as another 14 riders either crashed or pulled in due to the slippery conditions.

The G&S team are going to Ireland to have a couple of days racing at the Sunflower meeting this weekend.