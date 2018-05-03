Sharpe and Johns claim Bell trophies

Kirton Holme Golf Club members played for the George and Rosemary Bell Trophies.

The competitions are the brainchild of the club’s very first President, the late George Bell, and only the previous year’s medal winners can play.

George Bell jnr with winner Clive Johns.

The conditions on the day were more akin to winter golf, and the way the course was set up made it difficult, which would have pleased George.

The winner of the Rosemary Bell Trophy was Trish Sharpe with gross 88 nett 75 in.

Trish has played this competition for a few years but this is her first victory.

In second place was Jane Grayling with a gross 99, nett 77 with Jackie Ward (gross 91, nett 78) third.

The winner of the George Bell Trophy was veteran Clive Johns with a gross 82, nett 65, showing that experience counts in tricky conditions.

In second place was Jay Ward with a gross 79, nett 67.