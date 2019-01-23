‘She’s not been in there with anyone as tough as me!’ Bradley ready for WBC Lightweight title showdown

Nina Bradley will ‘eat, sleep and breathe’ boxing as she prepares to fight for the WBC International Female Lightweight title.

The 31-year-old Bostonian and rival Terri Harper will both put their unbeaten records on the line when they go toe-to-toe at the Barnsley Metrodome on March 8.

“Everything’s going into it, for sure,” said Bradley, the reigning super lightweight Commonwealth champ, who will be moving down a division for the bout.

“I’ll be working as hard for this as I did for the Commonwealths, and I’ve still got weeks to get to my best.

“I’m going there to make a statement.

“I think people still underestimate me, so it’s my job to make sure I give them something to talk about.”

Bradley, nicknamed Boom Boom, has won all seven of her pro bouts, each of them going the distance.

She faces a tough test in the form of Yorkshire lass Harper, the 22-year-old having won her five fights to date.

But while Bradley respects her opponent, she remains confident she can leave with the title.

“She’s young, she’s a very god boxer, fast,” Bradley said.

“But we’ve got different styles. We’re totally different boxers, and I don’t believe she’s been in there with anyone as tough as me.

“I’m nearly 10 years older than her and I’ve been through a lot more in life. I’m not scared of going into deep waters.

“She’s fought two or three of the same girls as I have and her last two fights have been stoppages.

“I know she wants to make it three, she’s said that on social media. But it’s not going to be the case.

“I made the decision to take three months away from work to dedicate myself to training. I want to eat, sleep and breath it.”