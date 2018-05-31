Sheer Lunacy for Community Runners

Daring duo Rachel Mason and Carole Page represented Boston Community Runners at one of the tougher Lunacy Runs.

The events are held at Hatcliffe, near Louth.

Michael Corney completed his first-ever 10K. wt1wBa5xTXOqlXqEUI55

This series of races are all off road and over obstacles, through mud and water and ditches.

Although not for the faint-hearted, Rachel and Carole were in top form as they powered through and recorded good finishing times for their hard efforts.

Just across the border, the Humber Bridge 10k took place.

This road race is organised by the City of Hull Athletic Club and starts from Hessle Rugby Club on the north bank of the Humber estuary, proceeding through the streets for almost 2k before joining the east pathway of the Humber Bridge.

Dan Simpson and son Alfie Humber Bridge 10k. i7H-KyedJPy5GsiRMwyY

After reaching the far end at Barton, the route then switches to the west pathway for the return leg, and re-traces the road route back across the bridge to finish at the rugby club.

Michael Corney competed in his first 10k event and had a superb run wearing the Boston club colours.

He finished in a time of 56 mins 52 secs.

Also running were Dan Simpson and his son Alfie.

Dan ran the 10k and finished just ahead of Michael in 56 mins 08 secs.

Young Alfie entered the fun run and finished in 9 mins 21 secs for 24th.