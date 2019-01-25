Sherriff, King and Molsom prevail

The trio of Chris Sherriff, Pam King and Maureen Molson came out on top as Boston Golf Club’s Ladies’s Section held a 10-hole Military Two Step stableford competition.

Seven teams competed in the competition last Wednesday, where consecutive holes saw one or two players score.

Chris, Pam and Maureen recorded 28 stableford points, pipping Jean Markham, Joan Young and Lady President Ann Hodgson on countback.

All the teams managed to get in before the rain came down.

The Sunday Stableford was won by D. Anderson.

Results: 1 D. Anderson 40 pts, 2 M. Jones 37, 3 N. Lear 34; Categories: P. Bastock 32, P. Stocks 33, B. Vaughan 31.